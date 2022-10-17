Coach Mike McCarthy indicated that Prescott (thumb) is in line to be cleared medically Monday or Tuesday and then practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

At this stage, McCarthy hasn't confirmed that Prescott -- who last suited up in Week 1 -- will start Sunday's game against the Lions, but the QB is clearly trending in the right direction. In any case, added clarity regarding Prescott's Week 7 status should arrive no later than Wednesday, assuming he participates in practice as anticipated.