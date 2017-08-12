Play

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: No go Saturday

Prescott won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reports.

Like last week, the Cowboys will sit their key offensive players, leaving Prescott to watch from the sidelines along with Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliott, Cole Beasley and Jason Witten. In turn, Kellen Moore, Luke McCown and Cooper Rush will divvy up the QB reps Saturday.

