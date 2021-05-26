Prescott didn't take part in full team drills during Tuesday's OTAs but his ankle didn't appear to be an issue during individual and 7-on-7 drills, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Per coach Mike McCarthy, the quarterback is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from last year's ankle surgery. "I'm pretty much a full-go," Prescott said Tuesday. "I'm not being limited or restricted to doing anything. I'm ready to go. I don't know as far as being tackled or my ankle being jerked and stuff under a pile, obviously we're not there yet. But we're far from being there, so I'm good to go, really." He won't see any contact until then, but Prescott is on track to be a full participant once training camp begins in July.