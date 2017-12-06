Cowboys' Dak Prescott: No longer bothered by hand
Speaking after Wednesday's practice, Prescott confirmed that his bruised right hand is no longer an issue, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Prescott was bothered by the injury during Thursday's 38-14 win over the Redskins, completing 11 of 22 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns without missing a snap. He acknowledged that there was some swelling, but the long rest between games seems to have worked in his favor. Prescott was a full practice participant Wednesday and said he won't have any limitations for Sunday's road game against the struggling Giants.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Set to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Downplays hand issue•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Fights through hand injury in win•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Another poor effort Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Bullied by Eagles•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Under constant pressure in loss•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.