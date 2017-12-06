Cowboys' Dak Prescott: No longer bothered by hand

Speaking after Wednesday's practice, Prescott confirmed that his bruised right hand is no longer an issue, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Prescott was bothered by the injury during Thursday's 38-14 win over the Redskins, completing 11 of 22 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns without missing a snap. He acknowledged that there was some swelling, but the long rest between games seems to have worked in his favor. Prescott was a full practice participant Wednesday and said he won't have any limitations for Sunday's road game against the struggling Giants.