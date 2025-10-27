Prescott completed 19 of 31 passes for 188 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos. He also rushed six times for 31 yards.

Prescott came in having thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his previous four starts, but his momentum grounded to a halt against Denver's stout defense. He eventually came out of the game in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach, and backup Joe Milton promptly threw a touchdown pass, but it would take much more than that to create a quarterback controversy in Dallas. Prescott and the passing game will need to continue delivering big numbers to give the Cowboys a chance given Dallas' deficiencies on defense. Up next is a primetime home game against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.