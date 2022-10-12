Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday the Cowboys are planning for Cooper Rush and not Prescott (thumb) to start Week 6 versus the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Prescott is planning to throw at practice Wednesday, but it looks like things are trending towards Rush drawing another start Week 6. It's possible the Cowboys' plans could change if Prescott truly demonstrates that he's back to 100 percent this week, but it appears that Week 7 versus the Lions could simply be a more realistic return date. In any case, an official word on the Week 6 starter may not come until after Dallas has had a few days to monitor Prescott's practice activities.