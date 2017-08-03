Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Not expected to play Thursday

Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram suggests that Prescott is among the key Dallas players not expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

No real surprise here, as this is the time of year where key NFL starters such as Prescott often receive little-to-no playing time in early preseason contests. Added reps for second-string QB Kellen Moore are thus on tap Thursday.

