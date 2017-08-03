Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Not expected to play Thursday
Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram suggests that Prescott is among the key Dallas players not expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
No real surprise here, as this is the time of year where key NFL starters such as Prescott often receive little-to-no playing time in early preseason contests. Added reps for second-string QB Kellen Moore are thus on tap Thursday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Testing faster and stronger than last year•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Not assuming second season will be easy•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Throws three touchdown passes in first playoff appearance•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Plays sparingly versus Eagles•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Will start Sunday, but snap count may be limited•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Won't play all of Week 17•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...