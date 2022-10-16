Prescott (thumb) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prescott is officially listed as questionable for Sunday Night Football in Philadelphia, but it appears that another start for Cooper Rush is likely in the cards. That said, a final word on Prescott's status may not come until Dallas' inactives are released prior to Sunday's late kickoff 8:20 p.m. ET, presenting a difficult situation for fantasy managers. Prescott missed practice to begin the week then upgraded to limited sessions Thursday and Friday, but Rapoport reports that he will still need to improve in order to handle next Wednesday's session as a full participant.