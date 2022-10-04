Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Prescott isn't able to comfortably grip footballs with his surgically repaired right thumb, suggesting the quarterback isn't on track to play Week 5 against the Rams, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Though Jones didn't explicitly rule Prescott out for Sunday's matchup with the Rams and said he's confident the signal-caller will make some progress in his recovery during the upcoming week, Prescott doesn't look as though he's on pace to put an end to his three-game absence. Prescott previously expressed optimism as recently as last Monday that he would be back in action Week 5, but the fact that he can't yet securely grip the football is likely to result in his return timeline being pushed back another week. Cooper Rush, who has led the Cowboys to a 3-0 record in Prescott's absence, should be in store for at least one more start.