Prescott and most other starters aren't expected to play in Friday's final preseason game against Seattle, with the Cowboys looking ahead to their Week 1 matchup with the Buccaneers, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Prescott hasn't played in the preseason since coach Mike McCarthy took over, and this year it had nothing to do with an injury or pandemic. The 29-year-old QB stayed healthy throughout spring and summer after having minor surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in February, but he may nonetheless find the upcoming season more challenging than last, as the Cowboys no longer have WR Amari Cooper, won't have WR Michael Gallup (knee) for Week 1 and expect LT Tyron Smith (knee) to miss most or all of the season. Prescott still has WR CeeDee Lamb and TE Dalton Schultz at his disposal, plus RBs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, so it's not like he won't have some help when the Cowboys square off with Tom Brady and Co. on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.