The Cowboys haven't offered Prescott a contract extension, with player and team having a "mutual understanding" of the situation as he enters a contract season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Prescott had one of his best statistical seasons in 2023, but the Cowboys may be hesitant to commit long term after yet another disappointment in the playoffs. On the other hand, Prescott is scheduled for a $55.46 million cap hit in 2024 even after restructuring with void years, and an extension would allow the Cowboys to significantly lower that number. He'll turn 31 in August, with the current roster hinting at the worst offensive line he's ever played behind. Of course, the Cowboys figure to address that during the upcoming NFL Draft, and they can also add low-end free agents or free up some cap space by restructuring/extending other players.