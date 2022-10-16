Prescott (thumb) isn't expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Eagles, despite being officially listed as questionable for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though the Cowboys elected to give Prescott an injury designation other than "out" for the first time since Week 2, another start for Cooper Rush is likely in the cards. That said, a final word on Prescott's status may not come until Dallas releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. The Cowboys already have a third quarterback on the roster in Will Grier, so he'll presumably continue to back up Rush while Prescott gets one more week to heal up from his surgically repaired thumb. Prescott missed practice to begin the week before upgrading to limited sessions Thursday and Friday, but Rapoport reports that the quarterback will still need to show more improvement in order to open the Cowboys' first Week 7 practice Wednesday as a full participant.