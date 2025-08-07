Prescott said Thursday he doesn't expect to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Prescott has had his workload managed throughout training camp, but he's fully recovered from the torn hamstring that required season-ending surgery and limited him to just eight games in 2024. The 32-year-old signal-caller could be in more serious consideration to handle some preseason reps on Saturday, Aug. 16 versus the Ravens or Friday, Aug. 22 against the Falcons. Joe Milton retook the field Thursday after having exited Tuesday's joint practice early due to a thumb issue, and he figures to start against Los Angeles on Saturday with Prescott in line to sit.