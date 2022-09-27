Prescott (thumb) said prior to Monday's game against the Giants that he isn't ruling out a return in Week 4 against Washington, Fox Sports reports.

Prescott was inactive for Week 3, but he was seen throwing the ball pre-game without stitches on his hand, per Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News reports. How much activity Prescott is able to take on in practice during the week will likely determine his status for Sunday's game against the Commanders.