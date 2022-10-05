Prescott (thumb) is expected to do work on the side at Wednesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prescott isn't expected to be available Week 5 versus the Rams, which a lack of practice Wednesday reinforces. The franchise quarterback continues to work his way back from surgery to address a right thumb fracture, and though he was cleared to resume light throwing last week, it appears Prescott still has a number of hurdles to clear before being ready for game-action. Cooper Rush projects to draw a fourth straight start versus Los Angeles, which would make Prescott's next target for a return Week 6 against Philadelphia.