Play

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Not spotted throwing

Prescott (shoulder) didn't throw any passes during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Prescott did go through some individual drills, so he'll presumably be listed as a limited participant. It's similar to the plan he followed last week prior to suiting up for a 17-9 loss to the Eagles. Prescott presumably intends to play through the AC joint sprain for another week, as the Cowboys can still reach the playoffs if they beat Washington and the Eagles lose to the Giants.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends