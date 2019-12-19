Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Not throwing again Thursday
Prescott (shoulder) didn't throw at Thursday's practice, but the Cowboys expect him to suit up Sunday in Philadelphia, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder, Prescott seems to be following a similar practice regimen to Wednesday, when he was deemed a limited participant. He likely will earn a similar tag Thursday, but the team appears untroubled about his ability to play this weekend. As evidence, owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan Dallas on Thursday that he's "not worried" about Prescott and is "totally convinced that he'll be in top form." Prescott's status may not receive clarity, though, until closer to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
