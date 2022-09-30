Prescott still has swelling in his surgically repaired thumb and won't practice or throw a football Friday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While set to miss a third straight game this Sunday against Washington, the 29-year-old QB recently said he hopes to make it back for Week 5 against the Rams, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggested Wednesday that Week 6 against the Eagles is a more realistic target. Either way, Prescott continues to be listed as a non-participant in practice, including this Thursday when he did some light throwing in front of the Dallas media. His practice statuses next week should provide some hint as to whether he has a real chance to play against the Rams.