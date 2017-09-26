Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Notches three touchdowns in victory
Prescott completed 13 of 18 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 28-17 win over the Cardinals. He also rushed three times for 16 yards and another score.
Prescott and the Cowboys endured a rough Week 2, but the quarterback rebounded in excellent fashion on the big stage Monday night. After an acrobatic 10-yard touchdown rush to end the first half, Prescott connected with top wideout Dez Bryant to give Dallas the lead midway through the third quarter. He then helped clinch victory with a 37-yard touchdown toss to begin the fourth. While Prescott failed to reach the 200-yard mark, his average of over 10 yards per attempt evidences an efficient night, leaving his three touchdowns to compensate for any missed volume.
