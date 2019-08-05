Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Offense opening up
Prescott has had more designed runs plays called for him and been asked to take more shots downfield so far in training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
With Ezekiel Elliott holding out and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore calling plays, the Dallas offense has shown more wrinkles than they had in the past under Scott Linehan, a trend that should only benefit Prescott if it continues into the regular season. If and when Elliott reports, head coach Jason Garrett might insist on a return to a more conservative, run-heavy status quo, but Prescott's athleticism could allow him to shine if he gets turned loose by Moore.
