Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Officially limited in practice

Prescott (shoulder) turned in a limited practice Thursday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, coach Jason Garrett revealed prior to the session that Prescott wouldn't throw while continuing to rest his sprained right shoulder, so it doesn't come as a surprise that the quarterback went down as a limited participant for the second straight practice. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News relays that team owner Jerry Jones expressed little concern about Prescott's availability for this weekend's all-important matchup with the Eagles during a radio appearance earlier Thursday, and the quarterback was similarly confident he'll be ready to go once Sunday arrives. Per David Helman of the Cowboys' official site, Prescott is optimistic he'll be able to increase his throwing activity Friday and/or Saturday to erase any lingering questions about his Week 16 status.

