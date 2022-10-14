Prescott (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Comments from team president Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy suggest Prescott is unlikely to start, with McCarthy previously saying the quarterback would need a full week of practice before returning to games. Prescott didn't manage it this week, sitting out Wednesday and then logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday. McCarthy did mention that the QB increased his activity level Friday, and Jones said Prescott was throwing the ball with zip again. Another start for Cooper Rush is still the most likely outcome, but the Cowboys certainly have given fans and fantasy managers something to think about, especially with their NFC East battle against the Eagles scheduled for Sunday night primetime.