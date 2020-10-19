The Cowboys placed Prescott (ankle) on injured reserve Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Prescott's spot on the 53-man roster will be taken up by Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone). The star quarterback is set to remain on IR to conclude the 2020 season due to the compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle, but the Cowboys are hopeful he'll be ready to participate in offseason workouts as early as late April. Team owner Jerry Jones has suggested that he envisions Dallas retaining Prescott, though it remains to be seen whether a long-term deal will be negotiated. The Cowboys also will have the ability to assign the franchise tag on Prescott for a second consecutive year, but such a move would raise his salary to $37.7 million.
