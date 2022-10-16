Prescott (thumb) is listed as inactive Sunday in Philadelphia, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Prescott will miss a fifth game in a row as he continues his recovery from a broken right thumb that he suffered in the season opener. However, he drew closer to a return to game action by capping Week 6 prep with back-to-back limited sessions, heading into the weekend with a questionable designation and setting him up for a pregame workout before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. On Sunday morning, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Prescott's throwing session will determine whether he has a chance to come back Week 7 against the Lions as opposed to this weekend. The results of said warmup aren't known, but with inactive status again confirmed, Prescott will yield quarterback duties for the Cowboys to Cooper Rush.
