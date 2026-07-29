Cowboys' Dak Prescott: On field to open camp

Prescott (knee) is participating in Wednesday's training camp session, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Prescott isn't wearing a brace on his leg or showing any signs of still managing the knee soreness that caused him to be limited during Dallas' mandatory minicamp back in June. It had been reported upon his initial injury disclosure that Prescott was expected to be a full-go for camp, which appears to be the case. The 33-year-old veteran will spend camp improving his chemistry with top wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in preparation for what's expected to be one of the league's top scoring offenses.