Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that he expects Prescott (ankle) to practice in full ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener against the Buccaneers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy said Prescott is on track to practice in full Friday and Saturday, and that he has no concerns about the quarterback's Week 1 availability. Prescott was limited in Thursday's session and listed with an ankle injury, but it doesn't appear that he's actually hampered to any notable extent. It will be stellar news for Dallas' offense if Prescott indeed boasts his full mobility against Tampa Bay's stout defensive front, especially with LT Tyron Smith (knee) out for most or all of the season.