Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott (ankle) is expected to be cleared in time for training camp in July, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old was given a 4-to-6 month recovery timeline after undergoing surgery to address the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in October, and he also underwent a second cleanup procedure in December. Prescott reaches a new deal with the Cowboys in March that includes $126 million guaranteed, and the team remains optimistic about his recovery as it begins on-field work in the offseason program.