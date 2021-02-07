Prescott underwent a second ankle surgery in December but is expected to be ready for training camp in late July, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The second ankle surgery wasn't considered a setback. Instead, the procedure strengthened his right ankle following October surgery that repaired a compound fracture and dislocation. The 27-year-old quarterback remains on track for training camp, although it's uncertain whether he'll be back with the Cowboys. Prescott would earn $37.6 million if he played under the franchise tag for a second straight season, but he'd like the security of a long-term contract, specifically a four-year deal to allow for another contract while he's in his prime. The Cowboys are still an ideal situation for Prescott, as the team features an elite arsenal of offensive weapons, including Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.