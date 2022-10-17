Prescott (thumb) threw about 50 passes to receivers before Sunday night's game against the Eagles and didn't appear to have any issues with the velocity of his passes or with taking snaps, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

"I thought Dak took the next step," coach Mike McCarthy said. "It was what we're looking for. He had a good day yesterday in the Saturday practice. He threw two sequences, two racks of six in the seven-on-seven third down and red zone. I thought he did well in that. We wanted to push it to 50 throws [Sunday] and I thought the guys did a great job for him... we'll get him in there tomorrow, see where we are, and hopefully have a plan for him Thursday." Everything appears to be pointing toward Prescott returning to the lineup in Week 7 against the Lions.