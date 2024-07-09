Prescott (foot), who has been spotted without a protective boot on his right foot Tuesday while his youth football camp, said there is "absolutely nothing" wrong with his ankle, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Prescott clarified that the walking boot he was spotted in early July was only worn as a precautionary measure after soreness developed in his right ankle, per Todd Archer of ESPN, despite initial reports that he was nursing a minor sprain. The veteran quarterback underwent surgery on that ankle back in 2020 due to a compound fracture and dislocation, so it isn't surprising to see him treating soreness with extra caution, but at this point there are no signs any discomfort is still lingering, or that he'll be less than a 100 percent participant for the start of training camp. Prescott also said that his agent and the Cowboys have had conversations about a contract extension, as Archer reports, and that he has plans in place to workout with potential holdout candidate CeeDee Lamb before the start of camp, per Machota.