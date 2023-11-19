Prescott completed 25 of 38 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers.
Prescott's pair of scores both came in the first half, finding tight end Luke Schoonmaker from 18 yards before connecting with star wideout CeeDee Lamb from five. Although his three-touchdown streak was snapped at three games, Prescott still did enough to lead the Cowboys to another convincing victory. He'll now turn his attention toward Thursday's game against the Commanders in Week 12.
