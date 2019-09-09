Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Perfect beginning to season
Prescott completed 25 of 32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns while adding 12 yards on four carries in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Giants.
After a punt on its first possession, Prescott guided the Dallas offense to three straight TDs to put the game out of reach before halftime. The fourth-year quarterback put together a perfect QB rating of 158.3 on the day, completing passes to seven different receivers, and both he and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore made a striking statement in their 2019 opener. The Cowboys' are likely to offer Prescott a contract extension soon -- his price tag certainly didn't go down after this incredible performance -- but it doesn't look like the talks are distracting him on the field in the least. He'll lead the team into Washington for another NFC East clash in Week 2.
