Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Picks apart Colts in preseason debut
Prescott completed seven of eight passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in two drives during Saturday's preseason win over the Colts.
Prescott masterfully guided the offense down the field, punching it in on the opening drive with a 32-yard toss to Dez Bryant and looking poised to find pay dirt again until Darren McFadden fumbled on Indianapolis' 12-yard line. The second-year quarterback saw no dip in effectiveness despite the absence of star running back Ezekiel Elliott, which is good news for his regular-season prospects during Elliott's six-game suspension.
