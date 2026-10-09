Prescott completed 24 of 42 passes for 316 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the Cowboys' 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Prescott's final yardage number was sure to please fantasy managers, but there was a pretty sizable gulf between that figure and the veteran signal-caller's actual play-to-play performance most of the night. Prescott and the air attack struggled through more than a half against an aggressive Buccaneers defense, including on a third-quarter interception that led to a Tampa Bay touchdown. However, he came alive on a mid-fourth-quarter drive where the Cowboys sped up the pace, capping that 10-play, 99-yard possession off with an 18-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens. Prescott had Dallas moving again the next time he had the ball, but a pass that went off Jake Ferguson's hands over the middle was secured by Alex Anzalone for what turned out to be a game-sealing interception. Prescott completed a season-low 57.1 percent of his throws and failed to throw multiple touchdown passes for the third straight game, but he'll still take an impressive 9:3 TD:INT into a Week 6 road showdown against the Packers on Sunday night, Oct. 18.