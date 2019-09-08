Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Playing on despite no extension

Prescott enters the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup with the Giants without a new contract extension in place but is reportedly comfortable playing the 2019 season on an expiring deal, league sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The final year of Prescott's rookie contract is worth just over $2 million, a relative pittance for a quarterback with 48 career starts under his belt. While Prescott would have liked to enter the current campaign with more long-term security, the insurance policies he has in place in addition to his multi-year endorsement deals -- valued at over $50 million -- give him a sizable nest egg to fall back on in the event he suffers a career-threatening injury or otherwise sees his market value take a hit in 2019. The Cowboys are still expected to continue negotiations with both Prescott and top receiver Amari Cooper on extensions while the season is underway.