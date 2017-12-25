Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Poor showing against Seattle
Prescott completed 21-of-34 passes for 182 yards and two interceptions against Seattle on Sunday, adding four carries for 21 yards.
Prescott didn't handle the poor circumstances well, but he still had most things working against him here. As has been the case all year and even before it, Dallas' pass catchers create very little separation and lack talent generally, especially as Dez Bryant's physical decline pronounces itself more clearly. Elite left tackle Tyron Smith (back/knee) left very early in this contest, too, making the pass blocking a liability from that point. All the dynamics working against Prescott will remain against him as Dallas hits the road for a rough matchup against the Eagles.
More News
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Struggles in victory•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Produces career game versus Giants•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: No longer bothered by hand•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Set to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Downplays hand issue•
-
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Fights through hand injury in win•
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...