Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Poor showing against Seattle

Prescott completed 21-of-34 passes for 182 yards and two interceptions against Seattle on Sunday, adding four carries for 21 yards.

Prescott didn't handle the poor circumstances well, but he still had most things working against him here. As has been the case all year and even before it, Dallas' pass catchers create very little separation and lack talent generally, especially as Dez Bryant's physical decline pronounces itself more clearly. Elite left tackle Tyron Smith (back/knee) left very early in this contest, too, making the pass blocking a liability from that point. All the dynamics working against Prescott will remain against him as Dallas hits the road for a rough matchup against the Eagles.