Prescott may not see many reps during the preseason, and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wouldn't commit to playing his starting quarterback in either of the team's first two exhibition games, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

"We have a plan, really for the first two [preseason games]," McCarthy said Friday. "And then I think we'll evaluate." The coach emphasized that veteran players like Prescott would see plenty of action during joint practices against the Broncos and Chargers, however. "This is the first time I've done this heavy practice against other teams. We're going one (practice) against Denver, two (practices) against the Chargers. When we get past the Chargers game we'll set a plan for the Seattle week. That's what we're looking at." Prescott didn't play in the preseason at all last year while finishing his recovery from ankle surgery, but with the QB healthy in camp this time around, he could see some exhibition game action before Week 1.