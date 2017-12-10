Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Produces career game versus Giants

Prescott completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 332 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Giants. He also carried six times for 13 yards in the 30-10 win.

Prescott completed 67 percent of his passes while posting an impressive 11.1 yards per attempt. He produced a career high in passing yardage thanks in part to three completions of at least 50 yards. Two of Prescott's touchdowns came on long plays -- a 50-yard strike to Dez Bryant and an 81-yard catch and run by Rod Smith -- with the other coming via a 20-yard connection to Jason Witten. The second-year signal caller committed eight turnovers compared to zero touchdowns during the team's recent three-game losing streak, but he's bounced back with 434 passing yards, five touchdowns and no turnovers in subsequent back-to-back wins. He appears to be finding a groove despite the continued absence of Ezekiel Elliott and will look to exploit a beatable Raiders defense next week.