Prescott is scheduled to undergo surgery Monday to address his fractured right thumb and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, multiple sources tell Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

The Cowboys are expected to place Prescott on injured reserve in the coming days after he sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay, when he struck the outstretched hand of Buccaneers defender Shaquil Barrett while attempting a pass.. According to Archer, Prescott's upcoming procedure will involve the insertion of a plate and a pin to stabilize a joint in his hand, and he'll likely be limited to cardio work over the next few weeks before he's healed up enough to resume throwing. Cooper Rush came on in relief of Prescott and is the prime candidate to take over as the starting quarterback beginning in Week 2, when the Cowboys host the Bengals on Sept. 18. A firm target date for Prescott's return won't come into focus until he's further removed from surgery, but if he meets the short end of the projected recovery timeline, he could miss as few as five games and resume playing in the Cowboys' Week 7 home game versus the Lions on Oct. 23.