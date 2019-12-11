Play

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Puts in full practice Wednesday

Prescott (hands) practiced in full Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Prescott hasn't missed an offensive snap since Week 1 but nonetheless emerged from last Thursday's loss in Chicago with a pair of injuries. Fortunately, his sprained left hand and right index finger didn't impact his practice reps Wednesday, though the latter was taped up during the session, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Prescott will seek to get the Cowboys back in the win column Sunday against a Rams defense that has given up 18 touchdowns versus nine interceptions in 13 contests this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories