Prescott completed 25 of 40 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Ravens. He added 19 rushing yards on four carries and also threw a two-point conversion to CeeDee Lamb.

Despite the big numbers for the Cowboys on the scoreboard, Prescott had a relatively quite day in Rio, with Jake Ferguson hauling in his only TD pass in the third quarter. Prescott didn't commit any turnovers for a second straight game, and through three weeks he's completed 69.5 percent of his passes (73-for-105) for 730 yards and a 7:1 TD:INT. The veteran QB will look to stay efficient in a Week 4 road trip to Houston.