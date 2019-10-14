Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Quiet in Sunday's loss

Prescott completed 28 of 40 passes for 277 yards without a touchdown or interception and carried the ball three times for 11 yards and a TD in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Jets.

The rushing score salvaged his fantasy line a little, and Prescott still had Dallas in position to send the game into overtime but failed to complete a two-point conversion with a blitzing Jamal Adams in his face. Prescott has thrown onto two TD passes during the Cowboys' three-game losing streak, and he'll need to find a way to turn that trend around if the club is going to get back in the win column next week against the Eagles.