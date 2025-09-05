Prescott completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while adding one rush for three yards in the Cowboys' 34-20 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Prescott spearheaded the upset-minded Cowboys through a productive first two quarters that had Dallas up by a 14-7 margin at one point. The initial two drives culminated in Javonte Williams rushing touchdowns, and Prescott played mistake-free football while frequently focusing on top target CeeDee Lamb. However, Prescott and new addition George Pickens had some trouble connecting in their first game together -- albeit because of defensive pass interference in one instance -- and Lamb then failed to find the handle on a couple of the quarterback's throws in the fourth quarter, including on a perfectly thrown fourth-down lob down the left side of the field that Lamb dove for but couldn't secure. Prescott and Pickens will have some extra time to build chemistry ahead of the Cowboys' Week 2 game, which will be their home opener against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 14.