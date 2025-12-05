Prescott completed 31 of 47 passes for 376 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while adding three rushes for 14 yards in the Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Lions on Thursday night. He also threw a two-point conversion pass and committed a fumble recovered by Dallas.

Prescott lost CeeDee Lamb to a concussion early in the third quarter, but that didn't deter the standout signal-caller from a season-high yardage total on his way to his third straight 300-yard game. Game script also worked toward supporting a heavy-volume night for Prescott, whose number of pass attempts was his second highest of the season. Prescott connected with eight different targets overall, and Ryan Flournoy (42 yards) and Jake Ferguson were on the receiving end of his one touchdown pass and two-point conversion toss, respectively. Prescott and his teammates will continue their quest to eventually punch a postseason ticket in a Week 15 Sunday night home clash against the Vikings on Dec. 14.