The Cowboys and Prescott (ankle) reached an agreement on a new contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The terms of the deal have not been revealed, but Prescott is destined to avoid the franchise tag for a second straight season and instead will remain in Dallas for the long term. He's in the midst of his recovery from a brutal season-ending from Week 5 of the last campaign, but there's an expectation that he'll be healthy enough to take the field by training camp.