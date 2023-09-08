Prescott said he had extra time to prepare for Week 1 at the Giants once he knew he wouldn't play at all in the preseason, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Other veteran starters also were held out for the entire preseason, including offseason trade acquisition Brandin Cooks. The switch from Kellen Moore to Brian Schottenheimer at offensive coordinator was taken by some as a signal of intent for Dallas to run the ball more, but the team's other moves hinted at the opposite with Cooks brought in and Ezekiel Elliott leaving for New England. The Cowboys don't have much experience behind Tony Pollard in the backfield, but they do have a veteran trio of wideouts -- Cooks, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup -- for Prescott to lean on Sunday night at the Meadowlands.