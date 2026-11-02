Prescott was 19-for-29 passing for 195 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing seven times for 20 yards and one more TD during Sunday's 33-30 overtime defeat to the Cardinals.

Arizona's defense had been plenty exploitable this season, allowing 243.7 yards per game and 17 TDs through the air to opposing QBs heading into Week 8 action. Even with his main skill-position talents available Sunday, though, Prescott didn't crack 200 passing yards for the first time since Week 1. He salvaged his day with his first TD on the ground of the campaign, which supplemented a nine-yard TD connection with WR Ryan Flournoy. Prescott and the Cowboys offense will look to get back on track next Sunday versus an exploitable Colts defense on the road.