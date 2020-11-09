Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that Prescott (ankle) is progressing ahead of schedule in his recovery from surgery to repair his fractured ankle, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Prescott isn't a candidate to return this season, but it's certainly good news to see that the 27-year-old's recovery is progressing quickly and without any setbacks. The Cowboys previously expressed optimism that Prescott, who began 2020 on a record-setting pace through five contests, will be able to participate in offseason workouts as early as late April. Jones also rejected the notion that the Cowboys could entertain drafting a quarterback in 2021 even with presented with a top-three pick, per Hill, saying "Prescott is our quarterback and we are fired up about our future with him." Dallas will have the option of assigning a $37.7 million franchise tag to Prescott for 2021 if he and the team can't agree on a long-term deal.