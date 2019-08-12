Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Rejects sizeable contract
Prescott turned down a contract offer from the Cowboys that included $30 million per year, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Prescott is reportedly seeking a contract in the range of $40 million per year. The situation surrounding the 26-year-old quarterback's negotiations with the Cowboys is unusually complex, with Ezekiel Elliott holding out in the hopes of earning a new contract and Amari Cooper (heel) entering a contract season. The Cowboys are facing a trio of key young players hoping to receive top-end compensation at their respective positions, with no immediate resolution in sight.
