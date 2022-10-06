Prescott was seen gripping a football while working with resistance cords with the training staff during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Prescott officially went down as a non-participant Thursday, but his ability to hold a football is the new context in his recovery from surgery to repair a broken right thumb. The main impediment for Prescott at the moment is that he's unable to grip and throw a football with high velocity, which is the primary reason Cooper Rush and not Prescott will be under center Sunday at the Rams. Prescott's next chance to play is Week 6 in Philadelphia.